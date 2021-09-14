Watch
The CW will televise live Veterans Memorial vs. Victoria East game Thursday at 7 p.m.

KRIS file photo.
The Veterans Memorial Eagles will hook up with Flour Bluff for the district championship Saturday afternoon at Buc Stadium.
Veterans Memorial High School
Posted at 6:00 PM, Sep 14, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday's big district showdown between Veterans Memorial and Victoria East from The Cabaniss Sports Complex will be broadcast live on our sister station KDF-TV starting at 7:00 p.m. Both teams are 1-0 in district 15-5A.

The Eagles are ranked fifth in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football state poll in class 5A division I with a 3-0 overall record. East is led by quarterback Jadon Williams and they have been lighting up scoreboards to the tune of 42 points a game. But the Eagles defense has been stingy so far giving up just 41 points in three games.

"I think we have pretty good linebackers along with a strong defensive line and secondary," said Eagles WR/DB Cameron De La Pena. "I think we should be able to contain their quarterback and have a good game plan for Thursday."

There is a lot riding on the outcome of this game because the winner is guaranteed at least a share of first place in district action.

