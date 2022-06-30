South Texas Football Officials Association in search of new members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With another high school football season drawing closer, The South Texas Football Officials Association is desperately in need of workers.

"We have roughly 185 members, but we really need 250," said STFOA President Anthony Ford.

The South Texas chapter covers a lot of territory from Hebbronville to Three Rivers.

That is a lot of games to officiate from middle school to high school varsity.

"The extra work load on our guys is not good." said Ford. "They sometimes work multiple games each week like Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and that takes a toll on the body so we would love to get new members to ease the work load."

The association will train anyone who wants to join and will help pay for their uniform. More information is available here.