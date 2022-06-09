Sinton shuts down Celina 9-0, Pirates advance to 4A championship game

AUSTIN, Texas — The Sinton Pirates scored early and often and easily defeated Celina 9-0 in the class 4A state semi-final Wednesday afternoon at Disch Falk Field in Austin. The Pirates advance to Thursday's state title game against Argyle at 6:30 p.m. at Disch Falk Field.

The Pirates score six runs in the first inning to put the game away early. Sinton pitcher Blake Mitchell threw a complete-game three-hitter and was in complete control throughout the game.

Keep tuned to KRIS 6 for post-game comments at 10 p.m.