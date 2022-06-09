Watch
Sinton shuts down Celina 9-0, Pirates advance to 4A championship game

Sinton is up to bat after Celina gets caught trying to take third for the final out of the top of the first.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 08, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — The Sinton Pirates scored early and often and easily defeated Celina 9-0 in the class 4A state semi-final Wednesday afternoon at Disch Falk Field in Austin. The Pirates advance to Thursday's state title game against Argyle at 6:30 p.m. at Disch Falk Field.

The Pirates score six runs in the first inning to put the game away early. Sinton pitcher Blake Mitchell threw a complete-game three-hitter and was in complete control throughout the game.

