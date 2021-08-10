Sinton Pirates prep for another deep playoff run

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates return 19 starters from a team which made it to the third round of the playoffs last year.

Coach Michael Troutman enters his third season as head football coach and knows expectations are always high at Sinton.

"Being year three, underneath our system, this is a smooth-running machine because the kids know the expectations and the high standards of what we expect from practice," he said.

But at the same time, Troutman wants his team to know nothing will be given to them -- it must be earned, and it all starts with preseason practices.

"The players know they are going to have tough days in practice, but that's the reality of it, and each player must be held accountable," he said.

Perhaps the Pirates' biggest worry is COVID-19.

So far, the team's health remains good, and Troutman and his players want to keep it that way.

"This is still a very scary time, and we are taking it day-to-day, case-by-case, and we are telling the kids to please be safe at home and when you go out in public," he said.

"We are taught that when in large crowds and out in public to wear our masks to protect what we have here at school and our teammates," said Pirates offensive lineman Landon Southern. "If you're sick, stay home and protect the rest of the team and keep everyone healthy so we can keep this season going."

The Pirates open the regular season Aug. 27 when they play host to Orange Grove.