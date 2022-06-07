Sinton looking to avoid another early exit at state baseball tournament

SINTON, Texas — For the second consecutive year, the top ranked Sinton Pirates have qualified for the state baseball tournament.

They want to avoid what happened last year when they lost in the semi-finals.

The Pirates (34-1) will play (Celina 32-4-1) Wednesday at Disch Falk Field at 1pm.

"If they do jump ahead early the game it's not over, last year we kinda gave up a little bit and we can't let that happen again," said Pirates p/3b Braeden Brown. "We are not going to go out there and walk all over them, it's going to be a good game. We are there, they are there so we have to play seven innings of ball and not take anything for granted. "

"These guys have the motto of unfinished business and we felt like this was an opportunity that was let go last year," Sinton head coach Adrian Alaniz said.

"But, like any season there's a brand new year and a brand new group and I think we have gotten closer together, wiser, stronger and more polished so we are excited for our opportunity coming up on Wednesday,"

