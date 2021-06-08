Sinton fans send off the Pirates to state tournament

SINTON, Texas — Baseball fans packed the streets of Sinton earlier today as the Pirates left for the UIL Class 4A state semifinals.

Sinton (33-4) will hook up with Rusk (27-7) at UFCU Disch Falk Field in Austin. The game will be played at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

After their 2-1 triumph over Calallen in Laredo last Saturday, Sinton will be heading to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

It will be Rusk’s first trip to the state tournament in school history.

The winner of the Sinton-Rusk game will meet the winner of the Stephenville-Pleasant Grove that also will be played on Wednesday.

The state championship game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Austin.

