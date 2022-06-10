Watch
Sinton celebrates Thursday's win with a little Ramón Ayala

Courtesy photo: Andres Alaniz
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 10, 2022
The Sinton Pirates celebrated their state championship win Thursday in very South Texas fashion.

The team was riding on the bus after their win singing along to Ramón Ayala's iconic and emotional "Tragos Amargos" late Thursday night after blanking Argyle 9-0 for the 4A UIL State baseball title.

The moment was captured by Sinton asst. baseball coach Andres Alaniz, brother of head coach Adrian Alaniz.

Way to represent, Pirates!

The song was led by pitcher Wyatt Wiatrek.

