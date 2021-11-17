San Diego Vaqueros primed to make history Friday night

SAM DIEGO, Texas — The San Diego Vaqueros have never made it past the second round in the high school football playoffs but they can change that with a victory over Llano Friday night in Seguin. They have enjoyed a great season so far going 9-1 and they believe the time is right for a history making win. "I felt like this year would be extra special because of our big emphasis on team effort," said Vaqueros wr/db Sean Maldonado. "We spread the ball around on offense and on defense everyone knows their roles. We are a brotherhood and we know our strengths and feed off each other."

"We are not the biggest of the bunch and we all pretty average, but we are strong and have a lot of heart which matters most," said Vaqueros lineman Jacob Bernal. "When you play with heart you win a lot of games and that's what we are doing."

The San Diego ISD installed blue artificial turf at the stadium this year and so far it has brought the program a lot of luck. The Vaqueros went 5-0 on the blue turf during the regular season. "Being undefeated on the blue turf has been special and hopefully it starts a new tradition here," said Vaqueros head coach Bo Ochoa. "It's kind of mind blowing," said Maldonado. "I really enjoy it and so do the rest of the players."