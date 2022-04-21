Robstown enjoying record breaking year in track & field

ROBSTOWN, Texas — These are exciting times for Robstown track and field.

In fact, this season may go down as one of the greatest ever since the record book has been rewritten several times.

Sophomore Nyomi Garcia broke a 37-year-old school record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:23.7 which ranks among the best times in the region.

"I am passionate about running," said Garcia. "It's like an escape for me when I am not feeling good or even when I'm happy."

Senior Jazmine MIller set two new school records in the 100 meters (11.95) and 200 meters (25.97) Records which stood since 1997.

"I put a lot of hard work in and long hours since the beginning of the year," said Miller. "I just want to come out and try my best every time."

Joe Luna set a new school record in the 100 meters with a time of 10.84, a record which stood since 1984. All three runners will compete in the class 4A area meet Thursday in Alice.