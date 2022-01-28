Robstown basketball player breaks 30 year school record

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Jesse Garcia will always be known as one of the greatest baseball players from Robstown. He led the Cottonpickers to a state title in 1992 and went onto play eight years in the big leagues.

But, what many did not know until recently is he was a really good basketball player as well, and for 30 years he held the school record for most three pointers made.

All that changed Monday night when Robstown senior, Jesse Resendez, connected on his 173rd career pointer and broke Garcia's long held record.

"I wanted to graduate with a record other players could shoot for after I left," said Resendez. "It felt really good."

Garcia, who now lives in San Antonio and runs a baseball academy in Round Rock, was aware his record was in jeopardy and was quick to congratulate the new record holder via Facebook.

"I was very proud of that record kid, but you know, records are meant to be broken and I am so proud of you and I look forward to meeting you one day," said Garcia. "I hear great things about you and thank you for bringing me back into the limelight because not too many people knew I played basketball."

Like Garcia, Resendez plays baseball too, but admits basketball is his passion and first love.

"Even after practice, I will go home and shoot until it gets dark and when my mom says it's time to come inside," said Resendez. "I'll shoot baskets all day until I can't."

Resendez is also a great academic athlete and wants to study physical therapy in college and hopefully play basketball at the next level.

"I just want to continue playing the game I love which is basketball," said Resendez.

He has a good chance to keep playing too, as he has a couple of offers to consider.

He currently has 177 career three pointers made and with several games still to be played, he has a chance to really smash the record.

