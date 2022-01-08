Robstown baseball coach Elias Vasquez thanks God for saving his life

ROBSTOWN, Texas — This time one year ago, Robstown baseball Coach Elias Vasquez was fighting for his life, suffering from COVID-19. He spent two months in the hospital, much of that time in a coma. He says his faith in God kept him alive.

"I thank God every day for giving me a second chance and saving my life," said Vasquez. "It was nothing short of a miracle."

On a very cold Friday morning, Vasquez was at Steve Castro Field doing what he loves most, teaching baseball in his athletic class. He missed all of last baseball season due to COVID-19. Some feared he would not survive.

"I was told only two percent of the people who went through what I did survive the Tracheotomy and ventilator," said Vasquez. "I was in a coma for 29 days and that was pretty scary, but God is great and does miracles all the time. I am a walking miracle."

Vasquez remembers vividly his last thoughts before slipping into a coma.

"I remember asking my dad (who is a pastor) to recite John 3:16 for me," said Vasquez. "I have grown up in the church but I know sometimes we live different lives and I just wanted to confess with my mouth one last time that Jesus is my savior."

His health has improved greatly and he is ready for the start of a new baseball season. He calls it a new beginning.

"My perspective on life has changed," said Vasquez as he rested in the dugout. "I love my players, they are like sons I never had. I will treat all my teams that way. I tell them to value life and that we are not guaranteed another day. We need to remember that each day God gives us a blessing and we need to live life as if we are not going to be here tomorrow."

Vasquez wants to thank everyone who prayed for him while he was sick.

"Prayer is incredibly powerful," said Vasquez. "Those prayers helped save my life."

Will he allow himself to get stressed out during games this year?

"Yeah, that's a big issue. I am glad you brought that up," said Vasquez. "I am going to try and control myself more and be less animated and hopefully be much calmer and understand it's just good to be here."