River Hills Christian Academy launches athletic program, volleyball team unbeaten

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — River Hills Christian Academy located at Calallen Baptist Church started an athletics program this year with middle school girls volleyball. They compete in The Texas Charter School Academic and Athletic League.

"Part of our mission statement is to educate students of strong mind, spirit and body." said Shayla Floyd , Head of School at RHCA. "We wanted to advance the PE program into athletics as students got older teaching them teamwork and the importance of a healthy body."

The Lady Eagles are made up of academic/athletes ages 10 to 13 and they are off to a fast start winning their first four games. Many of the players had never played volleyball before but here they are competing at a high level in the team's first year of existence.

"I am very excited because this is my first year and I feel like it's bringing more to the school than I imagined six years ago," said eleven year old Sophia Harvey.

"I really like it this year that we have sports and it's good to have a team and I like that we work together and try our best," said eleven year old Paige Willesden.

The Lady Eagles have two more matches to play as they try to finish the regular season undefeated.