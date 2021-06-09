Renovations finishing up for Refugio stadium

REFUGIO, Texas — While the high school football season is still several months away, the Refugio Independent School District has announced fans will be allowed back in the stadium.

Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium was closed last year when pieces of concrete started falling from it.

Engineers inspected the damage and said it was only cosmetic and the stadium was in good shape.

Workers are coating the concrete stadium in epoxy. That work is expected to wrap up in mid-August

It will be just in time for the Bobcats' first home game.

"It's a great thing,” neighboring resident Paul Ynostrosa said. “It's been missing. And I know the fans around here, the folks, they're just excited for football season to come around so they can get started."

Refugio football coach Jason Herring says with a new season on the way, he's grateful district leaders came up with the funding needed for repairs of the facility.

