Refugio's Jordan Kelley signs to play at prestigious Columbia University

REFUGIO, Texas — Throughout his 30 years of coaching high school football, Refugio coach Jason Herring has never had one of his players make it to the prestigious Ivy League, until now.

With a stroke of a pen, his star wide receiver Jordan Kelley is on his way to play at Columbia University in New York City. Kelley knew from the moment he stepped onto the Columbia campus back in January that he had found a new home.

"I fell in love with the school at first sight and all the coaches were showing me so much love," said Kelley. "I knew immediately it was an atmosphere I wanted to be in."

For the past four years, Kelley terrorized opposing defenses. He was a member of the Bobcats state title team in 2019. He wound up getting offers from seven schools, three from the Ivy League, but felt like the chance to attend Columbia would be extra special.

"Football is going to end someday, so I felt like having that Columbia degree will set me up for life," said Kelley.

Kelly wants to study business and become a sports agent.