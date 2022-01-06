Ray's Robert Dodd reflects on why 500 career wins is so important

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ray boys basketball coach Robert Dodd picked up his 500th career win Tuesday night when the Texans defeated Victoria East.

The win was obviously special for Dodd but it was extra special since his dad Bobby Dodd was a legendary coach at Ray from 1974 to 1987.

"My dad was the biggest hero I ever had and I always wanted to be like him," said Dodd. "I realized when I came to Ray three years ago I will never be able to be like my dad as a coach or as a man but I try everyday and I hope he is looking down from Heaven and is proud of me."