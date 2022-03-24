Ray baseball ranked number one in state in 5A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — These are great times for Ray baseball. The Texans are ranked number one in the state in class 5A according to The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association. It is no fluke because this is a team loaded with tons of talent and some will go onto play division one college baseball.

Shortstop Jack Bell is only a junior but has already committed to Arizona State. He remains humble but was asked how did the Texans get so good?

"Many factors but definitely one of the biggest reasons we did a lot of field work in the off-season. We were out here scrimmaging and using our time wisely," said Bell.

Defense has been one of the many strong points for the Texans this year. Keevyn Goss is a sold first baseman but he is also a great pitcher and he is also just a junior and has committed to Houston Baptist.

"We don't consider ourselves number one without all of us on the team,"said Goss. "It is a team thing and no individuals."

The Texans (5-0 in district 29-5A) 17-3 overall have managed to win all the big and close games because they do all the little things right.

"It all comes from the heart," said Ray head coach Orlando Ruiz. "They put a lot of work in during the fall and it's coming together now in the spring."

The Texans will play King Friday night.