Quadruplets helping pave a winning season for Carroll wrestling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school wrestling season is in full swing and over at Carroll, the Tigers may have one of their best teams ever. They are ranked 16th in the state in class 5A, and four members on the team are from the same family.

The Flores quadruplets were born back in 2005; three boys and one girl. Fast forward 16 and a half years later, and they are all teammates on the Tiger wrestling team.

Billy Flores is the oldest by one minute and he is ranked fifth in the state in the 132 pound division. His sister, Raquel, is an up and coming star too. She is the eleventh best wrestler in the 102 pound division. All four siblings decided to make wrestling their sport of choice.

"It's been a lot adding four siblings to a wrestling team," said Nicolas Flores. "Being on the same team has certainly kept us close."

"I am a much better wrestler for having my two brothers and sister on the team," said Billy Flores. "It makes me really happy that we are all together and being successful in this sport."

"The competition between us is really great,"said Dallas Flores.

Competition has been a major motivating factor for the siblings, especially for Raquel. Despite being state ranked, she thinks she still has a lot to prove.

"It is very difficult to be on my brothers' level," she said. "I love the close knit relationship we have and hopefully in the future we can all go to the same college together for wrestling."

The team is coached by Corey Bellino, a former wrestler himself. He had great success at Miller before coming to Carroll. His team has a chance to win their first district title in school history in just a few weeks.