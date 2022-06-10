‘Parking Lot Pirates’ support London baseball in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Last year, a couple of parents with freshman sons on the London baseball team started the ‘Parking Lot Pirates.’

The group sets up in the parking lot at home and away games, making barbecue, and being a place for other fans to hang out.

“They only play baseball, baseball is our thing,” said Matt Watters, one of the founders of the Parking Lot Pirates, and the father of London sophomore Blake Watters. “It’s year-round for us, but for high school, the state championship, that’s the way to do it. So, we’ve got to be out here, we’ve got to show out.”

Friday, the group set up and was cooking by 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot at Dell Diamond in Round Round, where the Pirates ultimately beat Gunter 4-1.

The PLP provide the kids with food after games, and the kids love it.

“They always want to set up before the bus gets here,” Watters said. “They call us, ‘Are you making breakfast? What are you doing?’ Anytime we’re out of town. We want to make sure they’re taken care of.”

The PLP are planning to return to Dell Diamond early again on Saturday ahead of the Class 3A state championship game; they hope to get set up by 6 a.m.

For those who want to hear the game on radio, local radio station 104.9 FM will be broadcasting it live.