Orange Grove expecting to make deep playoff run this fall

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Orange Grove head coach Mark DelPercio is entering his third year, and he is expecting big things from his Bulldogs.

"'Couple of years ago when I first got here, I said 'Hey, let's be excited about making the playoffs," said DelPercio. "Now that bar has been raised, so that's the expectation."

A ton of talent returns including junior quarterback Cutter Stewart, who is considered one of the best in the area. A starter since his freshman year, he threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 39 touchdowns last season.

"We really have a lot of leadership, and we have a really good bond with this team," he said. "We have been with each other all through the summer and spring. I think

we have a really good chance of going deep this year."

While the offense may get all the headlines, defense wins championships, and this particular group is already making a name for themselves during preseason practice.

"We just have a lot of exciting guys who are real energetic all the time, and they just get it done," said Bulldogs defensive end Kace Wilken. "Defense is all about getting down and dirty, and that's what those guys do."

Orange Grove will be a strong contender to win the District 15-3A title. The Bulldogs open the regular season at Sinton on Aug. 27.