Old press box at Buc Stadium being torn down to make way for a new one

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Buc Stadium is nearly 82 years old and has done a good job withstanding the test of time.

But the main press box, which is over 50 years old, is being demolished this week to make way for a more modern and spacious two-story version. The old press box is being torn down a little bit at a time.

"They could not take a wrecking ball to it because there is so much underneath it," said CCISD Athletic Director Brenda Marshall. "The lights are right there, along with the concession stand, so they need to preserve what is there so they are being very careful taking it apart."

The new press box will be almost twice the size of the current one. It will feature two large VIP rooms along with updated technical equipment. Perhaps the most exciting element of the new press box is an elevator.

"If you have ever walked up to the west side press box it's 56 steps of stairs," said Marshall. "The equipment that some of the coaches or film crew carries can get really heavy so the elevator will be a wonderful addition."

The new press box is expected to be ready in time for the first high school football game in late August.

