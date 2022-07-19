New Carroll High School will feature 'The Arena'

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — When the new Carroll High School opens in a few weeks, it will feature many amenities including "The Arena," the largest gym in the city.

The Arena can hold up to 4,000 people for special events and will include a stage and video board.

Principal Robert Arredondo is extra proud because he is a 1995 Carroll graduate and played football, baseball and ran track for the Tigers.

"Seeing it from a student and athlete perspective and of course, I was able to coach here at my alma mater and now leading as principal, I take so much pride in the new Carroll," said Arredondo. "It's the new Carroll but it's the same traditions."

A 5,000 square-foot weight room is also a big win for the Tiger athletic program along with brand new practice fields outside, Arredondo calls it a Carroll Tiger pride factor.

"For success in any program or any campus, you have to have all the ingredients and we have great people running our athletics program along with amazing students and our parent support is second to none," said Arredondo. "Now that we have these great facilities, it's as great time to be a Carroll Tiger."