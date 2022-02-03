Multiple athletes in the Coastal Bend sign letters of intent for National Signing Day

Wednesday marked the first day high school athletes were eligible to declare their intent to play their respective sport at the collegiate level.
In the Coastal Bend, multiple athletes held public signings, as they put pen to paper to officially mark where they will continue their careers in athletics and education.
Sinton
Out of Sinton, a few athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday:
Not pictured:
- Elijah Brown - football - Cisco Junior College
Refugio
Two athletes from Refugio will be playing football at the next level:
Flour Bluff
From left to right:
- Cade Dowd - football - Hardin-Simmons University
- Carlos Slayden - football - Tyler Junior College
- Jacob Rose - football - Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Chris Gisewhite – football – Sul Ross State University
- Katy Geurin – volleyball – Texas A&M International University
- Lauren Fuller – volleyball – Western Texas College
- Sydney Salinas – softball – Tyler Junior College
- Kilah Athey – soccer – Dallas Christian College
- Brenna Gordon – tennis – Hardin-Simmons University
Calallen
One athlete signed his letter from Wildcat country:
Other Coastal Bend student athletes who signed:
- Rockport-Fulton - John Chupe - football - Texas Lutheran University
- Falfurrias - Jacob Villarreal - football - Sul Russ State University
- Ingleside - Aiden Chalk - football - Hardin-Simmons University
- Miller - Dae'Jon Bisby - football - Angelo State
- Miller - Teyren Clay - football - Sul Ross State University
- Miller - Au'Qwon Coleman - Wisconsin Lutheran College