Multiple athletes in the Coastal Bend sign letters of intent for National Signing Day

Flour Bluff Sports Information
Nine athletes from Flour Bluff signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports
Flour Bluff Athletes
Posted at 10:11 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 23:15:58-05

Wednesday marked the first day high school athletes were eligible to declare their intent to play their respective sport at the collegiate level.

In the Coastal Bend, multiple athletes held public signings, as they put pen to paper to officially mark where they will continue their careers in athletics and education.

Sinton

Out of Sinton, a few athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday:

Annie Kay from Sinton
Softball player Annie Kay will play ball at the University of Texas at Tyler
God Pyeatt from Sinton
God Pyeatt will play football at Hardin-Simmons University
Mia Garcia from Sinton
Mia Garcia will be playing softball at Vernon Junior College

Not pictured:

  • Elijah Brown - football - Cisco Junior College

Refugio

Two athletes from Refugio will be playing football at the next level:

Jordan Kelley from Refugio
Jordan Kelley will be playing football at Columbia University in New York, NY
Antwan Gross from Refugio
Antwan Gross is headed to the University of Texas Permian Basin to play football.

Flour Bluff

From left to right:

  • Cade Dowd - football - Hardin-Simmons University
  • Carlos Slayden - football - Tyler Junior College
  • Jacob Rose - football - Mary Hardin-Baylor
  • Chris Gisewhite – football – Sul Ross State University
  • Katy Geurin – volleyball – Texas A&M International University
  • Lauren Fuller – volleyball – Western Texas College
  • Sydney Salinas – softball – Tyler Junior College
  • Kilah Athey – soccer – Dallas Christian College
  • Brenna Gordon – tennis – Hardin-Simmons University

Calallen

One athlete signed his letter from Wildcat country:

Teril Hickmon
Terik Hickmon will play football at William Jewell College.

Other Coastal Bend student athletes who signed:

  • Rockport-Fulton - John Chupe - football - Texas Lutheran University
  • Falfurrias - Jacob Villarreal - football - Sul Russ State University
  • Ingleside - Aiden Chalk - football - Hardin-Simmons University
  • Miller - Dae'Jon Bisby - football - Angelo State
  • Miller - Teyren Clay - football - Sul Ross State University
  • Miller - Au'Qwon Coleman - Wisconsin Lutheran College
