Multiple athletes in the Coastal Bend sign letters of intent for National Signing Day

Wednesday marked the first day high school athletes were eligible to declare their intent to play their respective sport at the collegiate level.

In the Coastal Bend, multiple athletes held public signings, as they put pen to paper to officially mark where they will continue their careers in athletics and education.

Sinton

Out of Sinton, a few athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday:

KRIS 6 News Softball player Annie Kay will play ball at the University of Texas at Tyler

KRIS 6 News God Pyeatt will play football at Hardin-Simmons University

KRIS 6 News Mia Garcia will be playing softball at Vernon Junior College

Not pictured:



Elijah Brown - football - Cisco Junior College

Refugio

Two athletes from Refugio will be playing football at the next level:

KRIS 6 News Jordan Kelley will be playing football at Columbia University in New York, NY

KRIS 6 News Antwan Gross is headed to the University of Texas Permian Basin to play football.

Flour Bluff

Flour Bluff Sports Information Nine athletes from Flour Bluff signed their letters of intent to play collegiate sports

From left to right:



Cade Dowd - football - Hardin-Simmons University

Carlos Slayden - football - Tyler Junior College

Jacob Rose - football - Mary Hardin-Baylor

Chris Gisewhite – football – Sul Ross State University

Katy Geurin – volleyball – Texas A&M International University

Lauren Fuller – volleyball – Western Texas College

Sydney Salinas – softball – Tyler Junior College

Kilah Athey – soccer – Dallas Christian College

Brenna Gordon – tennis – Hardin-Simmons University

Calallen

One athlete signed his letter from Wildcat country:

KRIS 6 News Terik Hickmon will play football at William Jewell College.

Other Coastal Bend student athletes who signed: