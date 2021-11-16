Multi-sport star Nash Villegas earns FNF GameChanger award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's Nash Villegas is coming off one of the biggest weeks of his life.

Last Wednesday he signed his letter of intent to play college baseball at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Just two days later, the Hornets' quarterback helped lead his team to a bi-district championship win over McAllen Nikki Rowe 28-14.

"That was an incredible week," Villegas said. "I would rate it a solid 11.3 out of 10."

At 6-6, 240 lbs., this week's GameChanger Award recipient is an imposing figure in a football uniform and on the baseball diamond.

"Growing up baseball, was only my main sport and I picked up football and basketball along the way," he said. "I have been playing baseball and training for it all my life."

Last Friday, it was time for Villegas to focus on football. He responded by running for one touchdown and passing for another in the Hornets' big playoff win.

"He had some huge conversions on third downs to keep drives alive," said Flour Bluff head football coach Chris Steinbruck. "He also converted on a big fourth-down-and-five, which led to a two-touchdown lead. He is a great leader for our football team."

Villegas has a perfect 4.0 GPA in the classroom, and said he eventually wants to become a dentist.

Congratulations to Nash Villegas, our Friday Night Fever GameChanger award winner.