Moody wrestler Jaymez Ramon hopes to make history at district meet

Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 01, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 15-5A wrestling meet starts a two-day run Wednesday at Ray High School.

Moody's Jaymez Ramon is attempting to become the first boy to win the district title four times.

He will compete in the 120 pound division. With 106 career match wins and two state appearances, wrestling is his passion.

"I just always believed this was going to happen," said Ramon. I always believed in myself and have a lot of people who believe in me. I have always tried to create my own style so one one really knows what to expect when I show up."

Ramon is ranked second in the state in his weight class and his coach believes this is the year he brings back the gold medal at state.

"It's rare that someone can stop him," said Moody coach Stephen Gallardo. "He can transition from one move to another and if he gets stuck in one he never feels uncomfortable. He can easily transition into another move."

Ramon hopes to wrestle in college, he has already received a few offers but is waiting to make his final decision after the state meet.

