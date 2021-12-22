Moody baseball players see the benefit of giving back to the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi began distributing 1,100 boxed holiday meals Tuesday morning, but filling those hokiday boxes was a team effort.

The boxes were filled by 35 members of the Moody baseball team Saturday morning, some of whom were able to go back on Tuesday to help distribute the boxes to some of the 300 families who registered for them.

Recipients of the boxed meals were very excited to thank the players for their hard work.

"For a bunch of young kids to get out there and help other people when they didn't have to is a great thing," said Brian Bomarito. "I really appreciate it, because there are times when people really need it and, of course, we needed the help this year. We are very grateful."

"I am very appreciative of the players during this time of giving," said Molly Luna. "I want to thank them very much."

The Moody baseball program has partnered with the Catholic Charities holiday meal program for more than 40 years.

It was an eye-opening experience for the Moody players who were in attendance for the distribution.

"It a good feeling to know we put in the hard work, putting together boxes for those families who really needed it," said Moody second baseman Derek Hernandez. "It's good to know people who really need holiday meals are getting them."

"It feels good because of the preparation we took to make all these boxes and to finally see the community receive them makes us all feel awesome," said Moody outfielder Justice Salazar.