Moody baseball back in playoffs following three year drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following three years of heartbreak, the Moody Trojans are back in the baseball playoffs.

COVID-19 played a major role in two of those, but this time last year, they were watching everyone else play for a spot at state and that did not sit well with their coach and players.

"Not a good feeling at all," said Moody head coach Joe Curiel. "Moody Magic came up short, but this year the guys came out and turned the page."

"Oh man it hurt," said Trojans pitcher/infielder Marley Bernal. "We knew we had a good last year, but it didn't fall our way."

"It was hurtful last year," said Trojans second baseman Derek Hernandez. "That feeling lit a fire underneath us this year and we told ourselves we would never be in that position again."

Moody turned it around this year finishing third in district and will play Sharyland Pioneer in a best of three series.

Game one is Thursday at Whataburger Field and the Trojans say playing there is extra special.

"It's big, especially since we watched so many game there as kids," Bernal said. "Playing a playoff game there for us will be extra special."

Game two is set for Friday at Sharyland High School and a third game, if necessary, is scheduled for Saturday at Hebbronville.