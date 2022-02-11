Miller girls basketball qualifies for playoffs for a second straight year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The girls high school basketball playoffs start next Monday and for the first time since 2010, the Miller Lady Bucs have qualified for the post season for a second straight year.

The boys program has been very successful for many years, but the girls program is beginning to make some noise too.

The Lady Bucs are the number four team out of district 26-4A. There is a lot of talent at Miller, but the players say they just needed to learn how to win and they credit their second year head coach.

"I think coach Smith has really helped us a lot with the way we think," said Miller point guard Jaslynn Olivo. "We had always thought we were going to lose but we believe we are here to win from now on."

"It all comes down to learning what it takes to win and get to this moment of success," said Miller coach Chanice Smith. "This program has not seen it in a while, so having to reteach it has been a process."

Miller will play Sweeny Monday night in Yoakum

