Miller football offseason conditioning goes 'Boot Camp' style

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is that time of year when our local high school football teams are going through off season conditioning. At Miller, the Bucs are holding boot camp for their players.

"We do it to get our kids to learn the concepts of discipline and doing the right thing," said Miller boot camp commissioner Matthew McHugh.

This boot camp goes far beyond football. It requires a perfect day.

"A perfect day is being on time and being accountable," said Miller head coach Justen Evans. "It includes no discipline infractions in the classroom, doing all your work in class, taking care of academics, and making sure when you are in the athletic period that you are doing everything coach is asking with maximum effort."

The players are learning that discipline will lead to more wins on Friday nights.

"I am learning a lot of about character, responsibility, being accountable for my team and being leader because I want to help lead my team to state," said Miller linebacker Nicolas Nunez.

"Most kids have been showing up okay, but we have not had any perfect days so far," said Miller QB Trevor Long. "It's pretty tough because we have to be accountable at all times and it's really important for all my teammates to act the same way. It will really help us when football season starts up next fall."