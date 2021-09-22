Miller boys cross country teams looks to defend district title, led by two super seniors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Bucs boys cross country team won the district title last year for the first time in 29 years.

These are exciting times for their program. They are led by two returning seniors who have proven themselves to be highly successful in the classroom and on the track.

Josue Alvarez is the current salutatorian and Jocob Gonzalez is not far behind ranked number eight in his class. Both agree running has made them better at academics.

"I use it as a stress reliever from like all the work and pressure from school and all the assignments," said Alvarez. "Running is most likely the hardest thing to do as a sport but at the same time doing so helps relieve stress as you run," said Gonzalez.

Alvarez wants to be a civil engineer while Gonzalez hopes to be a medical scientist or emergency room doctor.

The Bucs will be competing at a 5k meet this weekend near Houston. Both Alvarez and Gonzalez can cover the 3.2 mile route in just over 18 minutes.

They have just four weeks to get ready to defend their district title but they are already champions in the classroom.