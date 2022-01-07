Miller basketball players work extra hard to get a second chance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Miller senior basketball players Joshua Posada and Mark Garcia, playing the game they love is a way of life. But that life was taken away from them last year after being ruled ineligible for failing grades.

"When I am in school I pay attention and do my work but I wasn't coming to school last year and that's my fault," said Bucs guard Mark Garcia. "I didn't come to school much last year too," said fellow teammate Joshua Posada. Both players had to sit out the majority of last year's schedule.

They were determined to get back on the court this season. They spent a lot of time recovering lost school work through the school's online learning program.

"I am very proud of their success this semester," said Miller Online Facilitator Cynthia Chapa Garcia. "They managed to come in and pretty much take charge of their online learning courses. They are self-motivated to get their work done."

Garcia and Posada's hard work has paid-off because they are back on the team this year and making contributions to the team's success. Coach Maurice Bastian refused to give up on them.

"They were a bit lazy when it came to academics and since 'don't pass, you don't play' they had to sit out. I saw something special in the two young men," said coach Bastian. "I knew they could help my program but more importantly, I wanted to help as a mentor and as a coach to help them get prepared for life after high school."

Miller is off to a great start this season, 2-0 in district 26-4A and 15-6 overall.