Miller back to 5A as new UIL realignments announced

Miller High School's athletics programs were elevated to Class 5A during Thursday morning's UIL realignment announcements.

They join CCISD's five other 5A schools in District 14-5A, along with Victoria East and Victoria West.

Bishop and Orange Grove also move up, from 3A to 4A. Bishop moves to Division II's 16-4A, playing against Rio Grande Valley schools Port Isabel,

Raymondville, Rio Grande City and Grulla; Orange Grove faces 15-4A's local competition West Oso, Ingleside, Robstown and Sinton.

Skidmore-Tynan falls to Class 2A where it faces a couple of high school football's traditional powerhouses in District 15's Refugio and Shiner, along with Bloomington, Kenedy and Ganado.

See the complete list of reclassifications and realignments here.

