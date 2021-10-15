Miller at Calallen will headline The FNF Marquee Matchup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a an extra big week of high school football action with Miller at Calallen playing in The Friday Night Fever Marquee Matchup.

Calallen is ranked tenth in the state in class 4A and will have their hands full trying to slow down a prolific Miller passing game but the Wildcats say they are up for the challenge.

"We all know they are a very talented wide receiver group and probably the best in our district,"said Wildcats cornerback Kade Miller.

"It will be an interesting matchup Friday. We have come up with some new schemes and some good things we can implement into our game. We have practiced really hard and will see how it all plays out."

Both teams opened with big district wins last week and the winner of this game could have the inside track on the 15-4A division I title.

Calallen has one of the best running games in the area and rely on ball control and love to run the clock with long drives resulting in touchdowns. "Miller is not use to a team that is going to ground and pound, and I think that's to our advantage," said Wildcats lineman Cole Hobbs.

"They have a really big defensive line and some fast linebackers and quick secondary," said Wildcats left guard Curtis Brooks. "We will definitely put some real elbow grease into and get those big guys moved out of there."

Miller has been working extra hard in practice this week trying to figure out how to slow down Calallen's prolific wing-t attack.

"I think it's really about personnel," said Miller defensive tackle Daejon Bisby. "We have to line up correctly and tackle well. If we do that and we will be in good shape."