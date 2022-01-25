Miller assistant coach Matthew McHugh selected for prestigious THSCA R.O.C.K. mentoring program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — These are exciting times for Miller assistant coach Matthew McHugh. He has been selected for The Texas High School Coaches Association R.O.C.K. mentoring program. It is a very prestigious honor because he was one of 32 coaches statewide selected out of over 400 nominees. He was the only coach in CCISD selected.

R.O.C.K. stands for rare, outstanding, compelled and knowledgeable. It was started by TSHCA to help young coaches stay in athletics. Miller head football coach Justen Evans nominated McHugh and found out last week he had been selected. McHugh, 28, played high school football at Ingleside and graduated in 2011 before playing college football at McMurray University in Abilene. He is currently in his first year at Miller coaching quarterbacks. He will be given tools he hopes will make him the best at what he does.

"I just want to learn how to continue to grow and help kids get to the next level in life and not just in athletics," said McHugh. "I want to learn how to be a good mentor and what it takes to be a head coach."

McHugh says his short-term goal is to be a head coach and believes it is time to tackle that challenge.

"I feel like I am ready to lead a program and take them to the next level whether is a struggling program or one that has had some success. I also feel like I have been around the right people in this profession who have allowed me to learn and grow. I think I am ready to take that next step to being a head coach," he said.

McHugh will be attending several coaching seminars and will be assigned mentor later this year.