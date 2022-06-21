Miller 7-on-7 football advances to state tournament for first time in school history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in school history, the Miller Bucs 7-on-7 summer league team has qualified for the state tournament this weekend in College Station.

The Bucs won the state qualifier this past weekend and stayed undefeated at 13-0.

Miller QB Jaedyn Brown is used to avoiding would be tacklers on Friday nights, but 7-on-7 is a whole new game.

"It's very different when you don't have people trying to knock your head off," said Brown. "In this game, I can take my time and find my receivers because I know they are going to be making plays."

Twenty players make up the Buc's 7-on-7 team and for them, football has almost become a year round sport, which helps them prepare their skill set for the upcoming fall season.

"Making state will allow us to get more reps and compete against 5A and 6A schools," said Miller associate head coach Matthew McHugh. "We will get a chance to see where we are and what we need to work on, so it will benefit us in the long run going into the season."