London's Cazalas twins double trouble for opposing teams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates are fresh from winning the 30-3A district title and ranked 17th in the state. They are a very well rounded team, but the Cazalas twins have been causing double trouble for opposing teams all year long.

Preston and Pierson Cazalas are enjoying a monster season. Preston leads the team in scoring while Pierson leads the Pirates in rebounding. Together they average over 30 points per game. Both play guard.

It is a unique combination that makes the Pirates really tough to beat, but there is debate on who the better player is.

"Probably me to be honest," said Preston laughing. "Pierson can do some things better than me like jump higher and can dunk better."

"We are two completely different players," said Pierson. "I am a slasher and I can shoot but Preston is a sharpshooter and is deadly from long range."

The Cazalas twins get along very well and enjoy bragging about one another. Their success can be traced to their amazing chemistry on the court.

"When Pierson is going strong, I feed off his energy and whenever we are down we build each other back up," said Preston.

"Basically we are around each other 24/7. We have school, classes, on the court and we are constantly trying to get better telling each other what we can do to improve," said Pierson..

The Cazalas twins are just juniors. The Pirates will play Mathis in the opening round of the playoffs Monday night at Vets Memorial High School.