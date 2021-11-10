London's Ace Navarijo wins FNF GameChanger award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

With the district title and an undefeated regular season hanging in the balance, London QB Ace Navarijo saved his best when his team needed him the most. Despite leaving the game with an injury right before half time, he would eventually return late in the fourth quarter to help lead his team to an overtime win over San Diego 41-35 last Friday. The result was a district title and for his efforts, Navarijo earns The Friday Night Fever GameChanger Award.

"I wasn't sure how bad the injury was so when they told me Ace was coming back in I was happy and shocked," said London offensive coordinator Ron Lawver. "But I was not surprised because Ace is just an incredible competitor."

"I was real anxious seeing my team without me and it was really tough to watch," said Navarijo. "I was very happy that I was able to go back in and help my guys win."

Navarijo threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns playing just half the game. He also ran for another score. "I felt ready, we had an amazing game plan by the coaches," said Navarijo. "They did a great job and we watched a lot of film so we knew what San Diego was coming with. We just had to do our job and be confident."

London will play Goliad in the opening round of the class 3A Division I playoffs Friday night at Falls City.

