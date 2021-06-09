London preps for first ever state baseball tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates have qualified for the state baseball tournament for the first time in school history. Despite the fact they were picked to finish last in their district, they are just one of four class 3A teams in Texas still playing baseball.

The Pirates will play Brock in the semifinals Friday morning at 9am at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. It has been an amazing journey when you consider that London did not win a single district game three years but they have come a long way since. They have a very deep pitching staff and every position player is hitting over 300.

The Pirates are feeling very confident as they get set to take off for Round Rock. "we have surprised a lot of people this year," said Pirates outfielder Corbin Egebretchet. "everyone didn't give us much of a chance this year. We have not been good in past years but we put it all together this year and this is a great opportunity for baseball program to grow"

"Our pitching, defense and hitting is awesome," said Pirates shortstop Mason Jacob. "we can all hit the ball and we have a bunch of guys who can take the mound and shut anyone down"