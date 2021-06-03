London Pirates make school history advancing to Class 3A area regional final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates are playing in the class 3A regional final for the first time in school history. They will take on Bishop in a best of three series starting Thursday at Cabaniss Field. Game two is set for Bishop and a third game if necessary will be played at Cabaniss Field Saturday afternoon.

All eight of their position players are hitting over 300 and with a great defense, the Pirates have been world beaters this year. They also have tremendous pitching in mass numbers.

"I can say confidently we have eight or nine people who can come up on the bump and shut anyone down on any given day," said Pirates pitcher Zach Britton.

The Pirates have already beaten Bishop twice this year but both teams have improved greatly since. But London remains confident.

"I really feel good about it," said London pitcher Conner Kuypers. "Our pitching, defense, everything is on point. We have been working extra hard leading up to this series and we have already faced them twice so we know what we are going against. It will be a great series"