London Pirates get big sendoff to state tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates got a rousing sendoff this morning as they took off for Round Rock. The Pirates have qualified for the baseball state tournament for the first time in school history. It was a special day for all the players but especially for brothers on the team.

"It feels amazing to go to state," said Pirates catcher Jayden Martinez. "it's just a great feeling and feels even better going with my brother and it's so incredible."

"My last year, my senior year I just want to win it all and come with a victory ," said Jayden's brother John who is a pitcher on the team. "this is so special because this is my last year to play with my brother."

London will play Brock in the class 3A semifinals Friday morning at 9am. The winner advances to the championship game Saturday at 9am. All games are at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.