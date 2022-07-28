London celebrates state baseball title one month later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After winning the Class 3A State baseball title last month, London High School was finally able to celebrate with a pep rally Wednesday night.

After the Pirates defeated Brock 16-13 on June 11 to win gold, many of the players went on to play summer ball.

With school already back in session at London, players were reunited and were honored by fans, classmates and family inside a packed gym.

"I still can't believe we won the state title," said Pirates short stop Mason Jacob. "It feels so good to win, especially after falling short a year ago."

The Pirates lost just four seniors, so they return a majority of the team and will be considered a strong favorite to make it back to the state tournament this season.