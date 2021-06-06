London advances to baseball state tournament for the first time in school history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —London defeated Bishop 10-8 in nine innings to wrap up the 3A regional title and advance to the baseball state tournament next week in Round Rock. The Pirates are going to state for the first time in school history. With the game still tied 8-8 going into the top of the ninth, the Pirates scored two runs on just one hit to take a 10-8 lead. London pitcher Konner Kuypers came on in relief and closed it out for the Pirates who claimed their biggest win school history.