Local female athletic directors making a big difference for their school districts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An athletic director has always been a male dominated profession from the very beginning, but over the years women like Brenda Marshall with CCISD and Cheryl Fillmore at West Oso have been blazing trails for other females who want to lead athletic programs.

Across the state of Texas, only 30 women serve as head athletic directors. Marshall has been CCISD's athletic director since 2006.

"I know in the beginning many people may have said females do not know what they are talking about and I probably had to go out and prove myself many times," said Marshall. "Now I think I have been able to prove that I know what I am talking about in relation to overseeing an athletic program."

"In a male dominated world it can be intimidating, but I have had a great support system here at West Oso," said Fillmore. "My administration has been very supportive."

Fillmore was a multi-star athlete at West Oso in the 1980's. After she graduated from Texas A&I, she returned to West Oso and has spent 30 years there coaching. She was appointed athletic director five years ago.

"This is the only place I ever wanted to be at," said Fillmore. "Being athletic director allows me to bring back traditions and telling our current athletes about past athletes. I know because I lived it."

Marshall graduated from Ray in 1973 and returned as an athletic administrator for CCISD in 1986. She was elevated to athletic director in 2006. During her 36 years with CCISD, she has seen a lot including the addition of volleyball, softball and middle school golf.

She played softball at UTA and says renovations at The Cabaniss Softball Complex were special to her.

"It was 25 years ago I helped build the first softball field when we created this stadium,"said Marshall. "Now four years later, we were able to add turf so I have gone through two complete rebuildings of this stadium and it really stands out for me personally."