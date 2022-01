CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a battle for first place in girls district 29-5A, Veterans Memorial held on for a 41-40 win over Flour Bluff Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles improved to 7-0 in district and 25-2 overall.

In boy's action, Ray head coach Robert Dodd picked up his 500th career win as the Texans dominated Victoria East 66-51. Ray improved to 5-1 in district 28-5A.