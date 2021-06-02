Lady Cats receive rousing sendoff as they leave for state

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Wildcats will be bidding for a shot at the Class 4A state softball tournament when they play in the semifinals Thursday in Austin against Iowa Park from the Wichita Falls area.

Calallen got a rousing sendoff this afternoon as they left for their game tomorrow at the Red & Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin.

This is Calallen's second trip to the state semifinals in three years. And if it hadn't been for the pandemic, who knows about last year.

But five starters are back from that great team that made it to the championship game two years ago.

The Lady Cats say they are prepared and have some unfinished business to take care of.

"We are not done yet," Calallen outfielder Maddy Flores said. "I can't wait to get back on that field and all the memories are going to come back and it's going to feel so good. We are really excited."

The Lady Cats certainly won't be overwhelmed by the state after playing in Austin two years ago.

"We kind of know the atmosphere that we heading into already and we know what to expect from the team and the talent they have," Calallen pitcher Breanna Ford said. "So we are really prepared mentally."

Calallen squares off with Iowa Park at 4 p.m. Thursday in Austin. The winner advances to the state title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.