Kingsville ISD Athletics gives back to community

KINGSVILLE, Texas — H.M. King head football coach Michael Davila is teaching his players how to give back to the Kingsville community.

Players from the high school and Gillette Middle School recently paid a visit to the Lone Star Ranch Rehab and Health Care Center and played bingo with residents.

"When we put the Brahmas on their chest it's more than just a football game," said Davila. "It's our representation of our community."

"It felt good to give back to our community because we are football players and students who care about where we live and we want to help," said Gillette 8th grade football player Xavier Garza.

"I really enjoyed it a lot and was able to make their day a lot brighter," said fellow Gillette 8th grade football player Jonah Ortiz.

Residents of The Lone Star Ranch echoed the players sentiments and can't wait for the players to visit again.

"Oh I loved it, those boys coming over here to play bingo," said Lone Star Ranch resident Janelle Gates.

"Oh it was really fun and I like it," said fellow Lone Star Ranch resident Maria Campos. "They were a lot of help for the ones who needed help playing bingo."

Coach Davila said this is just the beginning of the Brahama give back program.

"During the holidays we plan on serving at our local soup kitchen, just little things will brighten a day for our community because sometimes people don't get to see young folks step up ," said Davila "Our goal is to put a smile a lot of peoples faces."