King's Castillo & Guillen share FNF GameChanger Award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The King Mustangs won their first game of the season last Thursday knocking off Ray 21-0.

QB Bryan Guillen and RB Jordan Castillo share this week's Friday Night Fever GameChanger Award.

Guillen scored on the first play of the game on an 82 yard run. He finished with 163 yards rushing and also threw for a touchdown. "Oh hands down, our offensive line was the key to victory," said Guillen. "They executed and our backfield did the rest."

Castillo enjoyed a career night rushing for 212 yards and a touchdown. "I really felt confident going into the game after watching film of the Ray defense," said Castillo. "Our offensive line really handled them well the entire game."

King head coach Doug Foster calls both players very special. "Bryan is our leader on the team and everyone follows him,"said Foster "They all do what he asks and gets them going forward. Jordan is our quintessential positive person always positive about what is going on during the game and never has a negative word."

The Mustangs are 1-5 in district15-5A Div. i and 1-7 overall. They play Moody Friday and close out the season against rival Carroll November fourth.