Kieschnick using his summer to deliver big at UIW in the fall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While a lot of high school graduates might be spending their summer at the beach or inside enjoying air conditioning, you will find former Calallen Wildcat Collin Kieshnick practicing what he does best and that is kicking the football.

He does it for good reason since he has earned a scholarship to play football at The University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio this fall. "I am still working out doing drills and making sure I keep my leg fast," said Kieschnick. "it's the same thing most other players are working on but just a little more drill work for me with my specific position"

Kieshnick is an excellent field goal kicker but the Cardinals plan to use him as a kickoff specialist and punter during his freshsman year. "I think my strength is my punting," said Kieschnick "I am relatively new to it but I broke the school record with an 82 yard punt in the first game I played"

He is just happy to be playing college football this fall since the NCAA has allowed current seniors to get in one extra year of eligibility due to the covid 19 pandemic. "I feel really honored to have this opportunity especially since they are not recruiting as much this year," said Kieschnick.

Kieshnick says he plans on majoring in electrical engineering and hopes to someday work at NASA.