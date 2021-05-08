Ingleside Mustangs baseball stadium is a real "field of dreams"

INGLESIDE, Texas — When you come watch the Mustangs play baseball in Ingleside, the first thing you will notice is their brand new and good looking playing field. It is synthetic turf designed by Hellas with ecotherm infill.

The turf was installed this year and the beads found in this surface makes a significant impact compared to other turf with more traditional rubber black beads.

"This turf is much cooler," said Mustangs head coach Rene Muniz. "On hot days it does not feel like 120 degrees. It is much softer and when our players slide they don't cut their legs up as much and when you hit ground balls into the infield they play more like grass and more natural."

That is a very good thing for the players who say they have already seen a big difference compared to their old grass field.

"I like the softness of the turf," said Jacob Lozano. "It's real nice to run on and slide because it does not give turf burns."

"It's a very beautiful field with very consistent hops," said Nathan Dorrias. "The ball gets to you really fast but as long as you are able to play the routine ground ball you will be fine."

