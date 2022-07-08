Incarnate Word Academy to field a Six-Man football team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy is getting its first-ever competitive football team.

The school's team will play Six-Man football.

Grant Ritchie, who previously has coached local homeschool football teams the Corpus Christi Wings and Badgers, will coach the team.

The team will compete in the TAPPS conference beginning in the 2023-24 schoolyear.

Courtesy photo

Typical teams field 11 players, but Six-Man is specifically designed for schools with smaller enrollments.

In the American version, it is played on a smaller 80-by-40-yard-long field, and players run 15 yards for first downs instead of 10.

