Iconic Ray Texans legends "T" sign returns after being destroyed by Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A brand new Texans Legends "T" sign is standing tall and proud again at the Ray football practice field after being destroyed by Hurricane Harvey four years ago.

The sign displays all the names who are part of the school's sports hall of fame. The Ray Torch Foundation raised $10,000 through hall of fame members to build and install the new sign.

"Losing that sign due to the storm was very important to Ruben Bonilla and Jimmy Reeves and others who are also hall of fame members," said fellow hall of famer Ham Rogers. "They put the effort forward to make this happen and bring pride to Ray High School."

Over 70 years of Texans greatness is showcased on the sign. Joey Allen, 85 years young, played on the very first Ray football team in 1950 and was among the first class of hall-of-famers to be inducted in 1996.

"This new sign is the best it's ever looked," said Allen. "It was pretty good before but had gotten old like some of us do, but it's an outstanding relic for the traditions here at Ray."

CCISD Athletic Director Brenda Marshall is a 1973 graduate. She was inducted into the Ray Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 after a career in tennis. But for her, it will always be what if?

"When I was going to high school in 1973, we only had tennis and swimming for the girls to participate in and didn't have all the sports we have now, so it's fortunate for someone like me. They also honored me for what I had accomplished in playing college softball at UTA," said Marshall.

Her brother Bruce Marshall was a multi-sport star and also a hall-of-famer, making them the only brother/sister duo in the Ray Sports Hall of Fame.